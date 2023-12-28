Insider Buying: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Director Buys 14,493 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. George purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,000.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 9.6 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moleculin Biotech
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What to expect from the Q1 earnings reporting cycle
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will DoubleVerify form handle to offer early buy opportunity?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- If Ray Dalio took profits here, then this stock needs to catch up
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.