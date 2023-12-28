Insider Buying: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Director Buys 14,493 Shares of Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. George purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $10,000.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 9.6 %

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

