Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases 72,840 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 72,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,178,551.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,278,931 shares in the company, valued at $376,653,103.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 164,459 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,693,838.42.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 488,281 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $7,944,331.87.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 133,259 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,124,148.46.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 148,832 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $2,372,382.08.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,563 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $1,790,888.51.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 62,142 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $976,872.24.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 234,871 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $3,673,382.44.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 342,147 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,171.15.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.