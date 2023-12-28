Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $89,849.76 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,245 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $65,225.55.

Impinj Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.17 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after acquiring an additional 568,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 297,369 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Impinj by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after acquiring an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 292,158 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

