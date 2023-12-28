Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

