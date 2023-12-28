Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.69.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

