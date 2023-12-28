Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $42,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $95.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.63.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

