Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 468,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,305,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,952,000 after purchasing an additional 432,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

