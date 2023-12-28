Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 3,018 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 712,052 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

