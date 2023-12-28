Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 22,808 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBF opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.