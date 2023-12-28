Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ASML by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $764.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.