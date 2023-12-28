Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,224 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 932,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

