Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,121 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.