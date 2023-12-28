Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,121 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.