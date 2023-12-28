Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.