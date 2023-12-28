Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

