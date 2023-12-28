Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.