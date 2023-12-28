Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

