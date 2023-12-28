Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,306 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

