Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $39,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

