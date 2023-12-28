Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 516.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTEC stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $130.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.