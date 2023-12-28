Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

