Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 672.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $703.76 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $648.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.