Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

