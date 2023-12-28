Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canaan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 387,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Canaan by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Canaan by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 730,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Stock Performance

Shares of CAN stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.97. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 154.49% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Canaan

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.