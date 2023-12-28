Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $190.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.