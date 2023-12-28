Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of ASML by 850.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 196,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 175,446 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $764.03 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $675.76 and a 200 day moving average of $668.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.