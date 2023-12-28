Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 286.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,630,708.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,646 shares of company stock worth $117,188,532. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
