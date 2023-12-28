Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.87. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

