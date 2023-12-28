Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 935 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 234.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.34.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

