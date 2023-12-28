Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 604 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1,208.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after buying an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 737,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $33,967,000.

Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITB opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

