Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,838,602 shares in the company, valued at $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $122,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,061. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

