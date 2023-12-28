HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 591,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,616,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

HUYA Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HUYA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 14.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

