HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Up 6.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 591,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,616,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
