Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday. Approximately 1,880,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session's volume of 2,483,856 shares.The stock last traded at $14.78 and had previously closed at $14.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Stock Up 16.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 184.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hut 8

In other Hut 8 news, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,402,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,212.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jaime Leverton sold 98,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,402,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,212.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aniss Amdiss sold 18,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $263,069.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,561.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,134 shares of company stock worth $1,919,001.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 29.3% during the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 11.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

