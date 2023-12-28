HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($10.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get HSBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSBA

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC Announces Dividend

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 632.80 ($8.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.43. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,853.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.