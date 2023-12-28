Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Flushing Financial worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FFIC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Diorio sold 6,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $106,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

