Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $62,383,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,230,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,243,000 after acquiring an additional 907,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 139.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 840,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of EBC opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

