Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $380.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $382.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.