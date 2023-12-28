Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.23 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

