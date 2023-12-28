Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.7 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.