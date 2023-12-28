Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.