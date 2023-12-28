Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $145.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.