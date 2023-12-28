Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $127.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.75 and a 1 year high of $129.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

