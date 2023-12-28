Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

