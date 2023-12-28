Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

MRNA opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,166,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,843,972.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock worth $5,001,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

