Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $16.84 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,433 shares of company stock worth $2,207,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

