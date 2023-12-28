Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $591.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $594.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

