Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 17,000 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

