Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

