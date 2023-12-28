Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

