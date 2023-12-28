Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.0 %

MAS stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.