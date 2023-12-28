Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.